Rob Pelinka faced plenty of backlash in NBA circles last offseason, and rightfully so. There was no way thatLos Angeles Lakers team could play for a championship, not even if LeBron James managed to travel back in time and return 10 years younger.

But the GM was quick to fix the mess he got the team into. He made some major moves before the trade deadline, and they wound up being one of the best defensive teams in the league and even reached the Western Conference Finals.

That’s why he decided to double down on that roster and spent most of his cash and time keeping that same core together. Even so, a league executive believes that signing former Miami Heat PG Gabe Vincent could end up being the best move he made in the offseason.

Gabe Vincent Could Be The Lakers’ X-Factor

“One league executive raved about the Lakers signing Gabe Vincent, saying the guard is ‘the perfect point guard to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis,’” reported Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

“The executive cited Mario Chalmers as a player who reminds him of Vincent. ‘[Vincent] doesn’t need the ball, can shoot it and makes the right decisions. And, he can really defend,’” the report continued.

Vincent is a hard-working guy who makes an impact on both ends of the floor. And while his numbers are far from impressive, he does fit the mold of point guards that have thrived next to James, except for Kyrie Irving, obviously.