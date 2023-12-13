Draymond Green has sparked a new controversy in the NBA after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the head during the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

As a consequence, Green was ejected for the third time this season with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter. Now, a multiple-game suspension could be coming for the veteran.

It’s important to remember that, just a few days ago, Draymond Green came back from a five-game suspension after choking Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic talked about the incident with the star of the Warriors.

“What’s going on with him. I don’t know. Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. At the same time, it ain’t nothing to do with basketball. I’m just out there trying to play basketball. I think we saw that often, but I hope whatever he got in his life gets better.”

Will Draymond Green be suspended after hitting Jusuf Nurkic?

According to various reports, the NBA is preparing a significant suspension for Draymond Green, considering that his behavior is repetitive. It could be at least of 10 games. Though the player issued an apology, it might not be enough.

“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him. I sell calls with my arms. So, I was selling the call and I swung and unfortunately I hit him.”

Steve Kerr acknowledged Green needs to change his behavior for good. “We need him. We need Draymond. He knows that. We’ve talked to him. He’s got to find a way to keep his poise and be out there for his teammates.”