The Los Angeles Lakers were starting to catch their rhythm and their best version. Reverting back to last season’s lineup helped them start their Grammy road trip with the right foot.

However, it’s not easy to win on the road in the NBA, let alone consistently, and not even this team is the exception to that rule. That was evident in their tough loss to the Houston Rockets, a game that was never that close to begin with.

Nonetheless, that’s also no excuse for failure, and LeBron James continues to hold himself and his teammates to the highest standard. That’s why he was livid at their lack of communication and adjustment throughout the game.

LeBron James Says His Teammates Need To Communicate

“Guys gotta communicate,” James said. “You got to know what we’re doing out on the floor, first of all. And then when you make adjustments throughout the game, you gotta know when the adjustments is made, so everybody is on the same page.”

James went on to say that the players need to be better at making adjustments on the go and getting away from tactics if that’s what it takes to take care of business:

“So, everybody needs to be in tune of what we’re doing so there’s no mishaps. And then sometimes there will be mishaps, you got to cover for one another. So, the game is not just X’s and O’s: it’s also being able to do things on the fly as well when things break down or the game presents different challenges,“ James added.

He’s right on point with his words, and it would be hard to argue his logic. Then again, perhaps that’s not the best way to address it, and the dirty laundry should always be kept in-house. At the end of the day, he’s also responsible for the loss.