NBA legend LeBron James shared a cryptic tweet shortly after testing positive for COVID-19. Check out what the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said and how the world reacted.

The Los Angeles Lakers can't catch a break. Just when it seemed like they were ready to get back on track and reclaim their spot as the NBA's finest, LeBron James was forced to miss even more time.

The soon-to-be 37 years old tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after coming back from an abdominal strain. Now, he'll miss at least four more games for a team that desperately craves his presence.

Star teammate Anthony Davis recently confirmed that James -- who's fully vaccinated -- is asymptomatic and doing well. In the meantime, it'll be up to him and Russell Westbrook to carry the load.

Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Is Asymptomatic And In Good Spirits

"He said he’s asymptomatic, which is a good sign, but we want to make sure that he gets back,” Davis told the media. “Health is what’s most important. It’s bigger than basketball. He has a family and we want to make sure that he’s good no matter what. Like this basketball thing don’t stop. We want to make sure his health is what’s most important, especially for our organization. He’s part of our family and we want to make sure he’s good. For his sake, for his family’s sake. Like I said, he seemed to be fine, but I know he’s watching basketball and he’s excited, so the win probably helped him fight this off as well.”

James Posts Cryptic Tweet After Positive Test, NBA Twitter Reacts

Then again, people started worrying for LeBron again after he posted a rather cryptic Tweet that seemingly made no sense. Maybe he was delusional for the fever, maybe he's been talking to Kyrie Irving too much, maybe he just wanted to mess with us. People need answers

At the end of the day, chances are that we'll never know for sure what was LeBron talking about when he made this tweet. But hopefully, he'll be back on the court in no time and more importantly, he'll give us any sort of an explanation.