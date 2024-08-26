Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has delivered a controversial mesage to all the team's fans after signing CeeDee Lamb to a lucrative contract extension.

After months of uncertainty, the Dallas Cowboys have finally given CeeDee Lamb a new contract. However, team owner Jerry Jones wants to make one thing clear to all fans about this situation and what it means for the franchise moving forward.

With the 2024 NFL season just around the corner, the Cowboys have lifted a significant weight off their shoulders. After exhaustive negotiations, the Lone Star club has secured CeeDee Lamb with a contract extension.

The negotiations between both sides were anything but easy. However, the team ultimately paid the wide receiver after facing criticism from fans who felt Jerry Jones was dragging his feet. Now, Jones has fired back at those who doubted him.

Jerry Jones sends message to Cowboys’ fans about the franchise’s future

The wait is finally over for CeeDee Lamb. After several weeks of holding out, the wide receiver has signed a new contract with the Cowboys, making him available for the start of the upcoming season.

CeeDee Lamb inked a 4-year, $136 million contract extension, making him the second-highest-paid wide receiver, just behind Justin Jefferson. Fans had been urging the team to sign Lamb, heavily criticizing Jerry Jones for taking so long to finalize the deal.

As both the team’s owner and general manager, Jerry Jones is responsible for all contract negotiations. Fans had been vocal in criticizing him for not securing a new deal for CeeDee Lamb sooner, but now Jones has fired back, asserting that no one could do his job better.

“I’ve done it all,” Jones said. “So I have an ordinate [sic] amount of confidence that, f—, if anybody can figure out how to get this shit done, I can figure out how to get it done. … So hell no, there’s nobody that could f—ing come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can.

CeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys

“Plus, I’m where the buck stops. When it f—s up, I got to cover it. … There’s nobody can do it. … [Running] this thing, that’s who I want to make the last call. Now, when I can’t f—ing think, when I’m old and I can’t even do it … but I’m a long way from not being able to do it, too.”

What is CeeDee Lamb’s new contract with the Cowboys?

After a long period of negotiations, the Cowboys have finally reached an agreement with CeeDee Lamb to sign his contract extension. The wide receiver inked a 4-year, $136 million deal with the club, with $100 million guaranteed.

If we break down CeeDee Lamb’s salary, it would look like this: $34M per year; $2.8M per month; $653K per week; $93K per day; $3.8K per hour; $64.69 per minute; or $1.08 per second.

