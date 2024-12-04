NCAAB News: Experts have bold prediction about Auburn vs. Duke matchup

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils will look to make a statement on Wednesday night. Cooper Flagg and company will host the No. 2 Auburn Tigers in a high-flying matchup.

At the time of writing, the home team is favored by 3.5 points. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 all-time vs. Auburn, but the Tigers figure to be in the best form right now, as they have yet to lose a game this season.

It’s never easy to predict the winner of a matchup between two top-10 teams. With that in mind, NCAA expert Brenden Marks of The Athletic dug deep into this exciting contest, sharing his thoughts on who might win the game and why.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Duke and Auburn: A clash of styles

“This is strength vs. strength. Duke leads the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom, while Auburn is No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency,” wrote Marks. “Duke, which is one of the nation’s tallest teams and doesn’t have a rotation player under 6-foot-5, only allows 58.6 points per game, good for the ninth-fewest nationally. Auburn, meanwhile, averages 86.7 points per game, which ranks 21st nationally, and dropped 74 and 83 against the two other top-15 defenses it has faced so far.”

November 10, 2024, Cypress, Texas, USA: Auburn forward JOHNI BROOME (4) reacts after dunking the ball during Saturday s game, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Cypress USA

Advertisement

Expert predicts Auburn to beat Duke

While he believes there’s a case to be made for Duke to protect their homecourt, he ultimately believes Auburn will take care of business. The game, however, will go down to the wire:

Advertisement

“The parallels are wild… so what will be the difference-maker in this big matchup? Could it be home-court advantage? Duke is playing inside Cameron Indoor Stadium with its favorable rims. Could be Auburn’s defense? The Tigers rank No. 1 in defensive assist rate and No. 5 in allowed 3-point rate. I lean the latter, but it’s close,” wrote Marks.

Advertisement

see also NCAAB News: Duke stars get real on Cooper Flagg's turnover issues

see also NCAAB News: Dylan Harper officially challenges Cooper Flagg for top NBA draft spot

Of course, this game looks like a toss-up, and it’s never wise to go against elite talents. Whatever the case, one thing is for sure: This will be a must-watch matchup.