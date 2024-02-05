There are many reasons to believe LeBron James is the greatest player in NBA history, or at least to make a case for it. Some might agree, some might not, but he’s been a top-10 player on Earth for over two decades, and that’s more than most guys can brag about.

Perhaps the most impressive part about James’ career is the fact that he’s stayed healthy and relevant throughout the course of the years. More than that, he’s never been tangled up in any major scandal.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has laid the blueprint for what being a successful and professional athlete should look like, inspiring countless people around the world. That’s why, now that he’s walking the final steps in his playing career, he opened up on being the ‘face’ of the NBA.

LeBron Never Saw Himself As The Face Of The League

“It is a responsibility,” James said. “There’s so many kids that look up to us as professional basketball players, look up to us as NBA guys, that have looked up to me in my 2-plus decades. So I think it is my responsibility you not only play at a high level but also represent the league with the utmost respect, give back to the league cause the league has given me so much and just try to set an example for the next generation.”

Still, the four-time NBA champion claimed that he’s never seen himself as the face of the league. However, he’s always been aware of his power and influence in the youth:

“I never think like, ‘Oh, I’m the face of the NBA,’ I’ve never ever even said that. I’ve just always understood it as a responsibility. Be a professional, just be a pro,”James concluded.

You may or may not think that LeBron James is the GOAT, and there are more than enough arguments to back up both claims. But even his biggest detractor has to respect him for all he’s accomplished.