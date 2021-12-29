For the first time in his career, LeBron James opened up on his imminent retirement from the NBA. Check out what he said about it.

LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003 as the most expected, hyped, and talked about prospect ever. Deemed 'The Chosen One', fans and analysts claimed he was poised to become the greatest ever.

Whether he's achieved that status yet or not is not for us to debate. However, there's no denying that James is one of the greatest, most dominant, and most successful athletes to ever live.

But all good things, even his playing career, eventually come to an end. That's why the Los Angeles Lakers superstar finally addressed his looming retirement after nineteen years at the highest level.

LeBron James Finally Discusses His Retirement From The NBA

(Transcript via ClutchPoints)

“I know I’m on the other side of the hill, compared to the hill I was on before. I know that. But, I mean, I’ve thought about it — where I’m at with it. I’m still playing at such a high level, I haven’t given it too much thought. But I’m in Year 19 and I’m not gonna do another 19. So I’m definitely not halfway in my career. I’m on the other side of the hill. So, we’ll see where the game takes me. We’ll see where my body takes me and my mind. As long as my mind stays fresh and my body stays with that, I can play the game. But, in the end, the game will tell you. Your body will tell you. Your mind will tell you. I’ve put in enough hours and punched enough clocks where, when that time comes, I’ll be OK with it.”

If you've watched James play recently, there's no way you can believe he's 37 years old. Then again, Father Time waits for no one and he's already taking a toll on his ability to get back to the court after an injury.

So, for those who have spent the past two decades trying to undermine LeBron and his nearly-unmatched accomplishments, you're still in time to stop hating and start appreciating greatness while you have the chance.