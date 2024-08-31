LeBron James had an amazing reaction after Caitlin Clark delivered a great performance for the Indiana Fever against the Chicago Sky.

LeBron James is preparing to start a new season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the gold medal for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics, this is the final stint of his legendary career in the NBA.

Meanwhile, a new star has arrived to the WNBA. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are really close of clinching a playoff spot in an impressive turnaround for one of the worst franchises in the league.

However, even with all her amazing talent, Clark is still being criticized on and off the court by players, coaches and the media. That’s why, following an incredible game against the Chicago Sky, the King sent a strong message.

What did LeBron James say about Caitlin Clark?

Caitlin Clark had the best game of her young career in the WNBA by scoring 31 points for the Indiana Fever in a crucial 100-81 victory over the Chicago Sky. It was the final matchup of the regular season against Angel Reese.

During the last few weeks, Clark has been in the middle of two big controversies. First, she was snubbed by Team USA and missed the Paris 2024 Olympics. Then, in an enormous debate, many voices believe Reese has better accolades than Caitlin to win the Rookie of the Year award.

see also Bronny James is accused of nepotism due to controversial contract with Lakers

So, just minutes after the Fever beat the Sky, LeBron James went to social media and sent a strong message on X to defend Caitlin Clark’s greatness. “CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@KingJames / X

The King also shared a post in which the NBA acknowledged Clark’s incredible performance. That stat line might have ended up the discussion about who’s the best rookie in the league.

Advertisement

@KingJames / X