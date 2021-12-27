Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' excuse for his team's recent lack of success doesn't add up. Check out what he said.

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to live up to the expectations. They had one of the most revamped rosters in the NBA this season, yet, other than LeBron James; most of their players have vastly underperformed.

To be fair, the Lakers have struggled with injuries and COVID-19 all season long. But so has the rest of the league, and it's not like they're the only team forced to sign replacement players amid this massive outbreak.

That's why it was so odd to see LeBron using health as an excuse for the Lakers' five-game losing streak, stating that other teams like the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors don't have any guys out.

LeBron Says The Warriors Don't Have Players Out

“Obviously, this losing streak is something that none of us want,” James tol the media. “But, nobody’s gonna feel sorry for you. No one’s gonna be sorry for our record or no nobody’s gonna be sorry for guys (being) out ’cause everybody—besides, I think, Golden State and Phoenix—everybody has guys out.”

Maybe James didn't realize that, albeit the Suns have been healthy for most of the season, the league-leading Warriors were missing seven guys on Christmas. Moreover, James Wiseman and Klay Thompson haven't even suited up.

James Talks About Being Patient With This Roster

There's been plenty of chatter around social media about how 'LeGM' is going to have most of his teammates traded before the deadline. However, The King is trying to take a look at the bigger picture and a more patient approach with this roster:

"I'm not a very patient person... But without our head coach, just getting guys back, still missing a few, I just try to stay even-keeled... No one is going to feel sorry for us," the legendary forward admitted.

The Lakers have been fairly disappointing but they've also been rarely healthy. So, whether they're going to dismiss Frank Vogel or hit the drawing board with their roster again is yet to be seen.