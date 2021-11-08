On top of their slow start of the season, it seems like the Los Angeles Lakers could be without their best player, LeBron James, for more time than they can afford to.

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the NBA season with high hopes and expectations. They went through a major roster overhaul in the offseason and added a lot of veterans, including Russell Westbrook.

Fast-forward to today and Frank Vogel's team has been far from impressive. Their defense has been subpar, their offense has been stagnant, and they look ways away from being a legit contender in the West.

On top of that, LeBron James has barely been able to play at all and a recent report by The Athletic states that his abdominal strain could have him on the shelf for at least another month.

Lakers News: LeBron Could Miss Up To 2 Months With Injury

(Transcript via The Athletic)

"The most insight into James’ injury so far came in the form of an Instagram post from the Lakers’ former head strength and conditioning coach, Tim DiFrancesco. Now the owner of TD Athlete’s Edge, a training and rehab operation near Boston, DiFrancesco explained in a post Saturday morning that the injury is one that can occur with the overextension of the torso combined with extreme force — such as a powerful serve in tennis or a tomahawk dunk in basketball. Recovery time? Four to eight weeks for even a minor strain, according to DiFrancesco."

DiFrancesco later added that he could be wrong and that there's still a chance that The King could be back in action sooner than that, even though that seems unlikely given the nature of that injury:

"Absolutely! I’m expecting to be proven wrong here. As I stated in the article, I’m not privy to the grade of this case. I’m speaking across grades and what to expect depending on what grade it is. My hope is that he is dealing w/ a basic grade 1 and he’s back in action soon," the doctor told The Athletic.

No one can escape Father Time, not even LeBron James. He's entering his 19th season in the league and it's only normal to see his body start to slowly cave in. Hopefully, he'll be back out there in no time.