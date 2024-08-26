Trending topics:
NBA

NBA 2K25 ratings: Five stars ranked above LeBron James, Stephen Curry

Even though they're arguably the most prominent players in the league, LeBron James and Stephen Curry will have a lower rating than five players in NBA 2K25.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

By Martín O’donnell

NBA 2K25 will launch on September 6, 2024, but fans already know who will be the best players in the game. LeBron James and Stephen Curry have unsurprisingly made the top 10, but they’re not leading the pack.

The developer has taken its time to fully reveal the top 100 player ratings, unveiling them by group until it was the turn for the top 10 on Monday. And that’s when we learned James and Curry have five players above them.

With a 95 overall rating, LeBron is the sixth highest-rated player in NBA 2K25. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has the same overall rating as Steph, though the Golden State Warriors icon is seventh on the list.

The five players who were ranked higher than James and Curry are Joel Embiid (96 OVR), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (96 OVR), Giannis Antetokounmpo (97 OVR), Luka Doncic (97 OVR), and Nikola Jokic (97 OVR).

The 10 highest-rated players in NBA 2K25

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the highest-rated player in NBA 2K for the second year in a row. Even though the 2023-24 NBA MVP dropped one point in regard to the previous iteration, he’s still leading the player ratings.

  1. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) – 97 overall
  2. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 97 overall
  3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks – 97 overall
  4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 97 overall
  5. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) – 96 overall
  6. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) – 95 overall
  7. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 95 overall
  8. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) – 95 overall
  9. Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) – 94 overall
  10. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) – 94 overall
Advertisement

LeBron James’ NBA 2K rating history

Even at 39, The King continues to prove he’s got enough left in the tank to continue getting the respect he deserves in NBA 2K. LeBron’s rating has dropped one point from the previous iteration, though.

  • NBA 2K4 — 78 overall
  • NBA 2K5 — 88 overall
  • NBA 2K6 — 97 overall
  • NBA 2K7 — 98 overall
  • NBA 2K8 — 97 overall
  • NBA 2K9 — 99 overall
  • NBA 2K10 — 96 overall
  • NBA 2K11 — 97 overall
  • NBA 2K12 — 98 overall
  • NBA 2K13 — 98 overall
  • NBA 2K14 — 99 overall
  • NBA 2K15 — 98 overall
  • NBA 2K16 — 94 overall
  • NBA 2K17 — 96 overall
  • NBA 2K18 — 97 overall
  • NBA 2K19 — 98 overall
  • NBA 2K20 — 97 overall
  • NBA 2K21 — 97 overall
  • NBA 2K22 — 96 overall
  • NBA 2K23 — 96 overall
  • NBA 2K24 — 96 overall
  • NBA 2K25 — 95 overall
Advertisement

Stephen Curry’s NBA 2K rating by year

Curry’s rating has also dropped by one point compared to NBA 2K24, but the Warriors star hasn’t been below 90 since 2K15. This is a testament not only to his growth but also to his ability to play at a high level for so long.

  • NBA 2K10 — 69 overall
  • NBA 2K11 — 80 overall
  • NBA 2K12 — 80 overall
  • NBA 2K13 — 82 overall
  • NBA 2K14 — 88 overall
  • NBA 2K15 — 89 overall
  • NBA 2K16 — 93 overall
  • NBA 2K17 — 94 overall
  • NBA 2K18 — 94 overall
  • NBA 2K19 — 95 overall
  • NBA 2K20 — 95 overall
  • NBA 2K21 — 95 overall
  • NBA 2K22 — 96 overall
  • NBA 2K23 — 96 overall
  • NBA 2K24 — 96 overall
  • NBA 2K25 — 95 overall
Advertisement

* Developing story…

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Colombia’s James Rodríguez makes decision on latest club
Soccer

Colombia’s James Rodríguez makes decision on latest club

Cristiano Ronaldo's EA FC 25 card leaked: Al Nassr star's rating compared to Messi
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo's EA FC 25 card leaked: Al Nassr star's rating compared to Messi

NBA News: Former Lakers key player reveals how LeBron James influenced his game
NBA

NBA News: Former Lakers key player reveals how LeBron James influenced his game

Hellas Verona vs Juventus: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 2
Soccer

Hellas Verona vs Juventus: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 2

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions