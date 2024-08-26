Even though they're arguably the most prominent players in the league, LeBron James and Stephen Curry will have a lower rating than five players in NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K25 will launch on September 6, 2024, but fans already know who will be the best players in the game. LeBron James and Stephen Curry have unsurprisingly made the top 10, but they’re not leading the pack.

The developer has taken its time to fully reveal the top 100 player ratings, unveiling them by group until it was the turn for the top 10 on Monday. And that’s when we learned James and Curry have five players above them.

With a 95 overall rating, LeBron is the sixth highest-rated player in NBA 2K25. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has the same overall rating as Steph, though the Golden State Warriors icon is seventh on the list.

The five players who were ranked higher than James and Curry are Joel Embiid (96 OVR), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (96 OVR), Giannis Antetokounmpo (97 OVR), Luka Doncic (97 OVR), and Nikola Jokic (97 OVR).

The 10 highest-rated players in NBA 2K25

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the highest-rated player in NBA 2K for the second year in a row. Even though the 2023-24 NBA MVP dropped one point in regard to the previous iteration, he’s still leading the player ratings.

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) – 97 overall Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 97 overall Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks – 97 overall Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 97 overall Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) – 96 overall LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) – 95 overall Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 95 overall Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) – 95 overall Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) – 94 overall Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) – 94 overall

LeBron James’ NBA 2K rating history

Even at 39, The King continues to prove he’s got enough left in the tank to continue getting the respect he deserves in NBA 2K. LeBron’s rating has dropped one point from the previous iteration, though.

NBA 2K4 — 78 overall

NBA 2K5 — 88 overall

NBA 2K6 — 97 overall

NBA 2K7 — 98 overall

NBA 2K8 — 97 overall

NBA 2K9 — 99 overall

NBA 2K10 — 96 overall

NBA 2K11 — 97 overall

NBA 2K12 — 98 overall

NBA 2K13 — 98 overall

NBA 2K14 — 99 overall

NBA 2K15 — 98 overall

NBA 2K16 — 94 overall

NBA 2K17 — 96 overall

NBA 2K18 — 97 overall

NBA 2K19 — 98 overall

NBA 2K20 — 97 overall

NBA 2K21 — 97 overall

NBA 2K22 — 96 overall

NBA 2K23 — 96 overall

NBA 2K24 — 96 overall

NBA 2K25 — 95 overall

Stephen Curry’s NBA 2K rating by year

Curry’s rating has also dropped by one point compared to NBA 2K24, but the Warriors star hasn’t been below 90 since 2K15. This is a testament not only to his growth but also to his ability to play at a high level for so long.

NBA 2K10 — 69 overall

NBA 2K11 — 80 overall

NBA 2K12 — 80 overall

NBA 2K13 — 82 overall

NBA 2K14 — 88 overall

NBA 2K15 — 89 overall

NBA 2K16 — 93 overall

NBA 2K17 — 94 overall

NBA 2K18 — 94 overall

NBA 2K19 — 95 overall

NBA 2K20 — 95 overall

NBA 2K21 — 95 overall

NBA 2K22 — 96 overall

NBA 2K23 — 96 overall

NBA 2K24 — 96 overall

NBA 2K25 — 95 overall

* Developing story…