NBA 2K25 will launch on September 6, 2024, but fans already know who will be the best players in the game. LeBron James and Stephen Curry have unsurprisingly made the top 10, but they’re not leading the pack.
The developer has taken its time to fully reveal the top 100 player ratings, unveiling them by group until it was the turn for the top 10 on Monday. And that’s when we learned James and Curry have five players above them.
With a 95 overall rating, LeBron is the sixth highest-rated player in NBA 2K25. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has the same overall rating as Steph, though the Golden State Warriors icon is seventh on the list.
The five players who were ranked higher than James and Curry are Joel Embiid (96 OVR), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (96 OVR), Giannis Antetokounmpo (97 OVR), Luka Doncic (97 OVR), and Nikola Jokic (97 OVR).
The 10 highest-rated players in NBA 2K25
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the highest-rated player in NBA 2K for the second year in a row. Even though the 2023-24 NBA MVP dropped one point in regard to the previous iteration, he’s still leading the player ratings.
- Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) – 97 overall
- Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 97 overall
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks – 97 overall
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 97 overall
- Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) – 96 overall
- LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) – 95 overall
- Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 95 overall
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) – 95 overall
- Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) – 94 overall
- Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) – 94 overall
LeBron James’ NBA 2K rating history
Even at 39, The King continues to prove he’s got enough left in the tank to continue getting the respect he deserves in NBA 2K. LeBron’s rating has dropped one point from the previous iteration, though.
- NBA 2K4 — 78 overall
- NBA 2K5 — 88 overall
- NBA 2K6 — 97 overall
- NBA 2K7 — 98 overall
- NBA 2K8 — 97 overall
- NBA 2K9 — 99 overall
- NBA 2K10 — 96 overall
- NBA 2K11 — 97 overall
- NBA 2K12 — 98 overall
- NBA 2K13 — 98 overall
- NBA 2K14 — 99 overall
- NBA 2K15 — 98 overall
- NBA 2K16 — 94 overall
- NBA 2K17 — 96 overall
- NBA 2K18 — 97 overall
- NBA 2K19 — 98 overall
- NBA 2K20 — 97 overall
- NBA 2K21 — 97 overall
- NBA 2K22 — 96 overall
- NBA 2K23 — 96 overall
- NBA 2K24 — 96 overall
- NBA 2K25 — 95 overall
Stephen Curry’s NBA 2K rating by year
Curry’s rating has also dropped by one point compared to NBA 2K24, but the Warriors star hasn’t been below 90 since 2K15. This is a testament not only to his growth but also to his ability to play at a high level for so long.
- NBA 2K10 — 69 overall
- NBA 2K11 — 80 overall
- NBA 2K12 — 80 overall
- NBA 2K13 — 82 overall
- NBA 2K14 — 88 overall
- NBA 2K15 — 89 overall
- NBA 2K16 — 93 overall
- NBA 2K17 — 94 overall
- NBA 2K18 — 94 overall
- NBA 2K19 — 95 overall
- NBA 2K20 — 95 overall
- NBA 2K21 — 95 overall
- NBA 2K22 — 96 overall
- NBA 2K23 — 96 overall
- NBA 2K24 — 96 overall
- NBA 2K25 — 95 overall
* Developing story…