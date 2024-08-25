Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones hints shocking contract decision for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones is leaning toward a surprising decision about Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones has decided to wait and put on hold big contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a very risky move for America’s Team.

Although the quarterback and the wide receiver are top players at their positions, the lack of wins in the playoffs is making Jones hesitate. It seems that the owner is willing to let everything play out before spending a ton of money.

However, things change quickly in the NFL. If the controversial owner wants another shot at the Super Bowl, there’s no more margin of error in these complicated negotiations.

Will Dak Prescott get a contract extension?

The shocking loss in the playoffs at home against the Green Bay Packers is the key factor why Dak Prescott hasn’t received a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

In fact, after the last preseason game facing the Chargers, Jerry Jones admitted that he is more comfortable with stars and coaches playing and working under pressure without guaranteed contract extensions. A massive warning toward a final decision.

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys lose star player for half of 2024 season with big injury

see also

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys lose star player for half of 2024 season with big injury

“Absolutely. I do. I really do. There’s no question in my mind that angst, pressure and competing will bring out the best in this game from coaches and players. This game has to have some extra over the guys that you’re in front of. That’s why I’m kind of amazed at someone talking about the job they’re doing without a contract. Blows my mind.”

Advertisement

Will CeeDee Lamb become a free agent?

CeeDee Lamb is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Dallas Cowboys could have the franchise tag as an option in 2025. However, because of his great performances, the wide receiver wants to be paid as the best player at the position.

NFL News: Jerry Jones gets final request from CeeDee Lamb to sign contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones gets final request from CeeDee Lamb to sign contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

The benchmark is definitely Justin Jefferson who just got a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. That’s the number Jones needs to convince Lamb.

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Video: Highlights and goals from Columbus Crew’s 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup Final
Soccer

Video: Highlights and goals from Columbus Crew’s 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup Final

NBA News: Former NFL star Tom Brady makes big prediction for Jalen Brunson, Knicks
NBA

NBA News: Former NFL star Tom Brady makes big prediction for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Ronaldo Nazario chooses the 8 greatest players in soccer history not featuring Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Ronaldo Nazario chooses the 8 greatest players in soccer history not featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

Video: Highlights and Goals from Colorado Rapids’ Penalty Shootout Victory over Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Video: Highlights and Goals from Colorado Rapids’ Penalty Shootout Victory over Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions