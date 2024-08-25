Jerry Jones is leaning toward a surprising decision about Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has decided to wait and put on hold big contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a very risky move for America’s Team.

Although the quarterback and the wide receiver are top players at their positions, the lack of wins in the playoffs is making Jones hesitate. It seems that the owner is willing to let everything play out before spending a ton of money.

However, things change quickly in the NFL. If the controversial owner wants another shot at the Super Bowl, there’s no more margin of error in these complicated negotiations.

Will Dak Prescott get a contract extension?

The shocking loss in the playoffs at home against the Green Bay Packers is the key factor why Dak Prescott hasn’t received a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

In fact, after the last preseason game facing the Chargers, Jerry Jones admitted that he is more comfortable with stars and coaches playing and working under pressure without guaranteed contract extensions. A massive warning toward a final decision.

“Absolutely. I do. I really do. There’s no question in my mind that angst, pressure and competing will bring out the best in this game from coaches and players. This game has to have some extra over the guys that you’re in front of. That’s why I’m kind of amazed at someone talking about the job they’re doing without a contract. Blows my mind.”

Will CeeDee Lamb become a free agent?

CeeDee Lamb is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Dallas Cowboys could have the franchise tag as an option in 2025. However, because of his great performances, the wide receiver wants to be paid as the best player at the position.

The benchmark is definitely Justin Jefferson who just got a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. That’s the number Jones needs to convince Lamb.