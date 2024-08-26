Jarrett Stidham makes something clear to Sean Payton after losing Broncos QB1 job to Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos had a ‘starting quarterback’ competition during training camp and preseason to decide Russell Wilson’s succesor. And with their 2024 NFL season opener on the horizon, Sean Payton has named Bo Nix as the team’s starter, causing a reaction from Jarrett Stidham who has made his voice loud and clear.

Offseason ‘starter-battles’ always provide for great competition between teammates and tend to get the best out of every player. When quarterbacks compete for a starting job it is so much more dramatic and exciting. Payton held an even more rare ‘three-horse race’ for the starting job between Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson, and rookie Bo Nix. The latter prevailed and will take the reigns when Payton’s team visits the Seahawks.

The decision was publicly announced and so the rookie will make his NFL debut on Week 1 over the more experienced quarterbacks. However, far from throwing the towel or hoisting any white flag, Stidham has sent a clear message to the coaching staff and fellow QBs.

“I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have no doubts about that, and it just didn’t shake out my way,” Stidham said after the Broncos preseason finale. “I think they know what I can do. I think I displayed that last year whenever I was asked to come in and play the last two games, throughout practice, throughout training camp, OTAs, the whole thing. At the end of the day, I’m going to go out there and do what I do.“

“I feel like I have a very unique experience, playing behind—in my opinion—the best quarterback to ever play and seeing what that was like day-in and day-out,” stated the former Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots quarterback. “Obviously I’m going to do whatever I can to help Bo get prepared. Obviously he’s never had a real season like this in the NFL. I’m going to help him whatever way I can, and then also be ready to go if I need to be.”

Bo Nix will make NFL debut back in North West

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has more playing experience than most rookies do when they get to the NFL. Nix played five seasons through college, as a freshman, sophomore, and junior at Auburn and on top of that he played two senior years in Oregon.

So when Nix was drafted 12th overall by the Denver Broncos on the 2024 NFL Draft, the Mile High franchise knew they weren’t getting any regular youngster. Coming off a sensational season with the Oregon Ducks, Bo Nix is set to return to the Northwestern region, but to kickstart his professional career. This time around, though, he will step onto the field in upstate Washington on September 8th when the Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks.

As Nix embarks on his NFL Journey, many memories will reminisce from his college days and his debut location may be one signal for what is it to come. Although his position is not set on stone, Nix starts off with Sean Payton and the Broncos staff’s trust. The job is now his to lose or confirm.