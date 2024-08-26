Trending topics:
Report: PSG star defender could move to Al Nassr to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG is reportedly open to letting one of their star defenders leave the club for a potential move to Al Nassr, where he would team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating after scores the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating after scores the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed

By Gianni Taina

Paris SaintGermain may be ready to part ways with Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar as Spanish coach Luis Enrique has decided not to include him in the plans for the upcoming season. Skriniar’s next destination appears to be Saudi Arabia, where he could join Al Nassr, the club that Cristiano Ronaldo currently headlines and where the Portuguese star is still chasing his first title with the team.

According to market specialist journalist Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have made an official proposal to PSG and the signing of Skriniar is practically a done deal.

Skriniar, who once played a crucial role for PSG, saw his importance diminish over the past season. He lost his starting spot midway through the campaign, and with the club signing centerbacks Beraldo and William Pacho, the writing was on the wall for the 29-year-old defender. Now, he is set to join Al Nassr, where he will look to bolster the defense and help Cristiano Ronaldo secure his first official trophy with the Saudi Arabian side.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bad streak with Al Nassr

Al Nassr lost the Saudi Super Cup to Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s bad streak continues. So far, the Portuguese star has finished as a runner-up in four competitions with Al Nassr: the Saudi Super Cup, the King’s Cup, and twice in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy with teammates after the team’s victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup Final. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy with teammates after the team’s victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup Final. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

The only trophy Cristiano Ronaldo has won with Al Nassr is the Arab Club Champions Cup. However, since this tournament is organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) and not recognized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) or FIFA, it does not count as an official title.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets close to 900 career goals with great header for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League opener

Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

