PSG is reportedly open to letting one of their star defenders leave the club for a potential move to Al Nassr, where he would team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paris Saint–Germain may be ready to part ways with Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar as Spanish coach Luis Enrique has decided not to include him in the plans for the upcoming season. Skriniar’s next destination appears to be Saudi Arabia, where he could join Al Nassr, the club that Cristiano Ronaldo currently headlines and where the Portuguese star is still chasing his first title with the team.

According to market specialist journalist Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have made an official proposal to PSG and the signing of Skriniar is practically a done deal.

Skriniar, who once played a crucial role for PSG, saw his importance diminish over the past season. He lost his starting spot midway through the campaign, and with the club signing center–backs Beraldo and William Pacho, the writing was on the wall for the 29-year-old defender. Now, he is set to join Al Nassr, where he will look to bolster the defense and help Cristiano Ronaldo secure his first official trophy with the Saudi Arabian side.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bad streak with Al Nassr

Al Nassr lost the Saudi Super Cup to Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s bad streak continues. So far, the Portuguese star has finished as a runner-up in four competitions with Al Nassr: the Saudi Super Cup, the King’s Cup, and twice in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy with teammates after the team’s victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup Final. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

The only trophy Cristiano Ronaldo has won with Al Nassr is the Arab Club Champions Cup. However, since this tournament is organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) and not recognized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) or FIFA, it does not count as an official title.

