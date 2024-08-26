Trending topics:
Report: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes final decision on week 1 starting QB

The Texas Longhorns' season debut still lacks a defined quarterback. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has yet to make a decision.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on before taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
By Matías Persuh

The Texas Longhorns‘ journey in the college football season will begin this weekend with their opening game against Colorado State. Head coach Steve Sarkisian still needs to make a final decision on who will start as quarterback.

In their first presentation since joining the SEC, all eyes will be on this program. Last year, the Texans reached the playoffs, and this season they will aim to at least match that achievement.

The main issue for Coach Sarkisian is having two top-tier quarterbacks. On one hand, there’s Quinn Ewers, who is considered a serious contender for the Heisman Trophy. On the other hand, there’s Arch Manning, who has been making a strong case for more playing time.

The path this season will be far from easy for the Longhorns. Among other top contenders, they will face teams like Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. Undoubtedly, it will be a significant challenge for the Texans.

Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The final decision from HC on who will start in week 1

Regarding the final decision on who will be the starter for the debut against Colorado State, Coach Sarkisian did not specify whether it will be Manning or Ewers.

According to columnist Anwar Richardson, ‘Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked if he would play Arch Manning in the first half against Colorado State. Sarkisian responded, “We’ll find out.”

Arch Manning Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns rolls out to pass in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

The Texas Longhorns’ first games of the season

  • vs Colorado State, August 31st
  • vs Michigan, September 7th
  • vs UTSA, September 14th
  • vs ULM, September 21st
  • vs Mississippi State, September 28th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

