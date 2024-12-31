LeBron James makes something clear about his retirement plans with the Lakers

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, recently celebrated his 40th birthday. While still performing at an elite level for the Los Angeles Lakers, the inevitable end of his storied career looms closer. Speaking candidly on his birthday, James addressed his retirement plans, sparking conversation about his future with the Lakers.

For years, it seemed LeBron’s career would end in Los Angeles. However, recent trade rumors have fueled speculation about whether the final chapter of his NBA journey could unfold elsewhere. After a recent practice session, LeBron addressed the chatter.

“I think that’s the plan,” James told reporters. “I would love for it to end here, and that would be the plan. I mean, I came here to play the last stage of my career and to finish it off here. But I’m also not silly or too jaded to know the business of the game as well, know the business of basketball”.

While leaving the door slightly open for other possibilities, LeBron reiterated his desire to stay in Los Angeles. “But I think my relationship with this organization speaks for itself,” James added. “Hopefully, I have to go nowhere before my career is over.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

How much longer can LeBron play?

When asked about extending his career, LeBron didn’t rule out playing for several more years but admitted that he has no plans to stretch his time in the league unnecessarily.

“It won’t be because I can’t play the game at a high level. It won’t be that because if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level for another 5 to 7 years, but I’m not gonna do that,” James stated.

The King appears focused on maintaining excellence rather than playing just for longevity, highlighting his commitment to leaving the game on his terms.

Are the Lakers championship contenders?

Despite overcoming a rough stretch earlier this season and showing improvement, LeBron remains realistic about the Lakers‘ current standing. He acknowledged the team isn’t championship-ready yet but expressed optimism about their potential to grow into contenders.

“Are we at a championship level? Can we win a championship right now? No, I don’t think so,” James admitted. “But that’s good because we have a lot more room to improve”.

He added that the team is still working on integrating new acquisitions Dorian Finney–Smith and Shake Milton into the roster. “We just added two new guys in DoeDoe (Dorian Finney-Smith) and Shake. We’ll see how we incorporate those guys; it’s going to be fun. Happy they’re here”.