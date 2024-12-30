LeBron James‘ name is often at the center of the NBA‘s greatest-of-all-time (GOAT) debates. Alongside legends like Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry, fans frequently take to social media to argue who deserves the title.As LeBron turned 40 on Monday, the NBA community flooded him with celebratory messages, including candid remarks from Commissioner Adam Silver.

One of the strongest arguments for LeBron’s case as the GOAT is his longevity. Now 40, James has entered his 22nd consecutive season in the NBA—an achievement that less than 5% of players in league history can claim. Along the way, he has shattered numerous records, further cementing his legacy.

Reflecting on LeBron’s milestone, Silver shared his admiration: “In some ways, he’s a freak of nature. I’ve been around a lot of great players, and he’s one of the hardest-working players I’ve ever met. He doesn’t take a day off—he doesn’t even take an afternoon off.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Silver elaborated, marveling at LeBron’s relentless dedication: “He’s always working on some part of his body. You meet with him, and he’s either soaking something, eating something, or using some contraption to recover.”

Advertisement

LeBron’s remarkable achievements over 22 seasons

LeBron James exemplifies how age is no barrier to greatness. With extraordinary performances across two decades in the NBA, he has continuously added to his legendary career. From record-breaking milestones to unparalleled achievements, LeBron has set the gold standard in basketball. Here’s a closer look at the incredible accomplishments that define his journey:

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers' Austin Reaves reveals key to thriving without LeBron and Davis

57,579 minutes played – 1st in NBA history

41,131 points – 1st in NBA history

4× NBA MVP

4× NBA Champion

4× NBA Finals MVP

3× Olympic Gold Medalist

6× NBA All-Defense

20× All-NBA

20× NBA All-Star

3× NBA All-Star Game MVP

First-ever In-Season Tournament MVP

Advertisement

LeBron is also closing in on other significant milestones. While some records remain out of reach for now, his longevity and focus on specific areas of his game continue to set him apart. Here are additional standout statistics that highlight his sustained excellence:

11,219 assists – 4th in NBA history

11,405 rebounds – 28th in NBA history

2,466 three-pointers made – 7th in NBA history

Advertisement

Advertisement

As LeBron enters the twilight of his career, his ability to maintain an elite level of play serves as a testament to his work ethic, adaptability, and basketball IQ. Whether chasing more records or cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history, LeBron James continues to inspire and captivate fans around the world.