The Los Angeles Lakers have been a .500 basketball team for most of the NBA season. They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, and that kind of inconsistency rarely gets the job done in this league.

LeBron James recently made the news after posting a cryptic tweet with an hourglass emoji, just a couple of weeks after he claimed that ‘something had to change.’

He followed that by giving up an interview while wearing a New York Knicks towel on his neck, stating that he considered playing for them, and calling Madison Square Garden his ‘favorite playground.’

Needless to say, that prompted countless rumors about James trying to force Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office to get some deals done and improve the team ahead of the trade deadline.

LeBron James Says He ‘Loves’ His Team

However, as much as the evidence is right there, James followed his usual M.O. by making it seem like he didn’t do anything, claiming that he absolutely loves his teammates:

“That’s not a question for me. I love who we have in the locker room, and that’s all I worry about,” James said. “I don’t get caught up in that. We’re gonna go out and prepare ourselves every single night no matter what it is. No matter who’s out on this team. No matter what. It’s my job and it’s AD’s job as the two captains to make sure we keep the main thing the main thing. The main focus is now: Thursday’s game at home. We look forward to that matchup.”

Lakers fans have been around long enough to know that this might not be entirely true. Then again, James has never been the one to openly advocate for players being traded.

Still, his rosters usually go through major overhauls during the season, and it seems like this won’t be the exception to that rule, as they desperately need to get some momentum.