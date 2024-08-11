The Kansas City Chiefs roster had fun by voting who's the greatest player in NBA history. LeBron James and Michael Jordan have obviously been mentioned.

The never-ending GOAT debate will always come up. At any moment, at any place, from anyone. Not only inside the NBA world. This time, it was the Kansas City Chiefs roster who tried to answer the question about who’s the best basketball player of all time, and unsurprisingly, it seemed to be reduced to LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

Following a training camp practice, different members of the reigning Super Bowl champions got involved in the poll for an Instagram video from the Chiefs‘ social media. And LeBron gained the upper hand over MJ.

While the Chicago Bulls legend received seven votes, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar emerged victorious as 17 Chiefs players chose him. But there were other big names mentioned apart from James and Jordan.

Lakers icon Kobe Bryant was named by five members of Kansas City. But perhaps the most surprising part came with Larry Bird, Carmelo Anthony, and Anthony Edwards getting three votes each.

This debate obviously doesn’t have a clear answer, and the GOAT is not the same for the different generations. LeBron and Jordan have made a strong case to be in the conversation and keep the debate alive, though.

Chiefs have the potential GOAT in NFL

The Chiefs have a legend of their own in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, though the GOAT status in the NFL seems to be reserved for Tom Brady until someone breaks his record of seven Super Bowl wins.

Mahomes already has three rings at only 29, so he’s definitely on pace and has time to try and surpass Brady’s feat. It doesn’t look like an easy challenge, so we’ll have to wait and see when it’s all said and done. Perhaps, we’ll eventually see these two creating a similar debate to the one involving Jordan and LeBron in the NBA.