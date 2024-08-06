The Los Angeles Lakers drafting Bronny James has been used as a reason the GOAT title will continue to belong to Michael Jordan instead of LeBron.

LeBron James is definitely happy to be playing next to his eldest son, Bronny, on the Los Angeles Lakers this season. But there have been many negative comments about this situation, and now it has even been mentioned as a reason why the GOAT will always be Michael Jordan.

Comedian Aries Spears, who called the Lakers ‘a joke’ for drafting Bronny, believes LeBron is prioritizing playing with his son rather than chasing more championships, which is why he expects MJ to continue having more rings when The King calls it a career.

“Don’t know how much longer this window is for LeBron, and the general feeling is, you know, wink wink, he just wanted to play with his son,” Spears said. “Once he’s accomplished that, basically he’s about to retire.“

One of the strongest arguments from those who call Jordan the GOAT is the fact that he won six NBA championships, compared to LeBron’s four titles. Spears believes that will continue to be the case when James retires and that his final season will only be remembred for having his son as a teammate.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 27, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee.

“If this is how he goes out– son on the team, they don’t make the playoffs, or they don’t win the championship. The only one he had was the ‘Bubble.’ And he has a total of what now, four rings, miss me with the better than Jordan —-,” Spears said.

LeBron James’ son Bronny already feeling the pressure

Bronny James is aware of all the attention around him ahead of his first season in the NBA. Even though this is bigger than when he was in college, the 19-year-old is already used to making headlines for being LeBron’s eldest son.

Now, much of the conversation revolves on whether he’s made for the NBA or if he even deserves to be playing alongside his dad. Far from fearing the critics, Bronny feels ready to handle the pressure this season.

“I’ve already seen it, media and on the internet and stuff talking about [how] I might not deserve an opportunity, but I’ve been dealing with stuff like this for my whole life, so it’s nothing different,” James said. “It’s more amplified for sure, but I can get through it.”