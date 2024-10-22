LeBron James pulls hilarious prank on Bronny ahead of his first NBA game with the Lakers

This Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will tip off their 2024-25 NBA season against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But before the action on the court, LeBron James took a moment to prank his son, Bronny.

After weeks of anticipation, the Los Angeles Lakers will finally make their regular season debut at Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James may have the chance to play his first official NBA game alongside his son, Bronny, a milestone never before achieved in league history. However, before the serious business begins, the King found time for some father-son fun.

In a video shared on LeBron‘s social media, the four-time NBA champion is seen emptying a box of cereal inside a car. After spilling the contents, James quickly sneaks away as he hears someone approaching.

Moments later, Bronny walks up to his car. As he opens the door, a cascade of cereal pours out, prompting the 20-year-old guard to exclaim, “C’mon!” Just then, LeBron appears from the back seat of a departing car, calling out to his son: “Hey, Rook. Better not be late.”

Bronny, arms raised in disbelief, replies, “Bro, are you serious?” His father, with a smirk, quips, “Hey, clean up my driveway, it’s a mess,” before putting on sunglasses and rolling up the window as the car drives away. Bronny fires back: “You’re too old for this,” followed by: “What’s going on, bro, c’mon!”

LeBron and Bronny enjoying the journey together

While this playful moment is part of a Nike ad, it reflects the light-hearted mood between LeBron and Bronny in recent weeks. As Bronny fulfills his dream of becoming an NBA player, LeBron is entering his 22nd season by achieving something no player has done before: the possibility of sharing the court with his son.

Bronny has so far handled the immense pressure of being compared to his legendary father and has weathered the scrutiny of his preseason performances. As they head into the season opener, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see the two take the floor together for the first time.

Will Bronny play in the season opener?

Despite the excitement surrounding Bronny’s potential NBA debut, it remains uncertain if it will happen in tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The significance of a season opener and the competitive nature of the game may limit Bronny’s minutes.

Journalist Shams Charania shared insights on ESPN, saying: “I’m told it’s very likely, and the Lakers plan for LeBron and Bronny James to make history as the first father-son duo on the court at the same time.” He added, “The Lakers want this to happen naturally, in the flow of a competitive game.”

