The New York Jets‘ offseason began with a shock when the organization confirmed that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be available for the 2025 NFL season. In recent hours, however, information has come to light about a request the 41-year-old veteran has reportedly made to management.

Rodgers’ future in the NFL is uncertain. The Pittsburgh Steelers are rumored to be interested in signing the former Green Bay Packers star while they figure out what to do with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, the two Black & Gold quarterbacks who will be free agents.

Rodgers was not so happy with the idea of changing teams. In the twilight of his career, he will have to find a new destination and listen to offers. The same could happen to his teammate, wide receiver Davante Adams, if he does not accept a reduction in his contract.

The request Rodgers reportedly made to the Jets prior to his departure from the team

According to reporters Steve Helling and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Rodgers reportedly “pleaded” with the Jets to keep him on the team next season, pushing for more time in New York. However, the organization was not flexible with his request and decided to release him.

It is striking that a player of Rodgers’ NFL experience and caliber would go so far as to insist on staying with a franchise that is rebuilding after a disappointing season that included the midseason firing of head coach Robert Saleh.

Will Rodgers continue to play in the NFL?

Poor seasons with the Jets could be an obstacle to finding a new team, and Rodgers wants to be the starting quarterback for an NFL franchise. The 41-year-old veteran is available and open to being part of a project where he is the centerpiece of the roster. The question is whether a team will match that ambition.