According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, LeBron James has been cleared from the NBA health and safety protocols after testing positive to Covid-19 a few days ago and could be back vs. Clippers, which is why NBA Twitter went wild.

It looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were heading towards a challenging run of games without superstar LeBron James, who tested positive to Covid-19 on Tuesday and was set to be out for at least 10 days. But a sudden turn of events could change everything.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, The King has been cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocols and could be back in action on Friday night against Los Angeles Clippers.

The thing is that, even though he tested positive on Tuesday before the Sacramento Kings matchup, he has reportedly tested negative multiple times since then. Unsurprisingly, fans on social media went wild anyway.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James' possible return after positive Covid-19 test

Shams Charania broke the bombshell news on Twitter. "Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium," he wrote.

It didn't take long for the basketball community to flood social media with hilarious memes and reactions. Here, check out at some of the funniest tweets that we found right after the shocking news.