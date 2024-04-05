LeBron James has revolutionized the NBA for decades and undoubtedly is in the debate as greatest player of all time alongside Michael Jordan. Now, for many experts, Caitlin Clark could represent that same hope in women’s basketball.

Clark will lead the Iowa Hawkeyes against the University of Connecticut in the start of the Final Four, aiming to bid farewell to college basketball with a national championship. It would be practically a movie-like story.

Before one of the most anticipated events of the year, LeBron James, who is just weeks away from pursuing his fifth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers, spoke about the impact of Caitlin Clark on sports in the United States.

Caitlin Clark gets a special message from LeBron James

LeBron James asserted that a young generation of women is rightfully attracting all the attention nationwide, even surpassing men’s college basketball. The gap has definitely disappeared.

“I don’t think there’s much difference between the men’s and women’s game when it comes to college basketball. I think the popularity comes in with the icons that they have in the women’s game.”

The King admitted that Caitlin Clark is the major reference heading into the Final Four and, as a consequence, she will likely break all previously established audience records for an NCAA event.

“You look at Angel Reese, you look at Juju Watkins, you look at Caitlin Clark, you look at Paige Bueckers. And that’s what we all love about it. That’s what we all love. We love the girl’s game because of that moment you actually get to see those girls. That’s what makes the girl’s Final Four and the Elite Eight so great. Yeah, Iowa was a great team. Caitlin Clark is the reason we tuned in.”