Stephen Curry couldn’t believe that Draymond Green was ejected again when only four minutes had passed in the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic. The legend’s reaction, almost crying out of frustration, immediately went viral.

The Warriors have been in a desperate struggle for weeks to maintain the 10th spot in the Western Conference and secure a berth for the play-in tournament. It seemed like they had some leeway, but everything has changed.

The Houston Rockets have surprised the NBA with an impressive 10-game winning streak and are just one victory away from catching Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors. Both teams will face each other on April 4th in a matchup that could define it all.

Stephen Curry sends message to Draymond Green

Draymond Green had been already suspended indefinitely this season after hitting Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns. The NBA and the Golden State Warriors were confident he would recover mentally, but, during Wednesday’s game against the Magic, the star lost control with referee Ray Acosta.

After receiving the first technical foul, Green continued to yell at Acosta, leading to the second technical foul and consequently his ejection. There were 8:24 left in the first quarter.

Although Stephen Curry rescued the Warriors to defeat the Magic 101-93 on the road, the image of the legend almost in tears was an inevitable topic for reporters after the game. Here was Steph’s response regarding the situation with Green.

“We need him. He knows that. We all know that. So, whatever we need to do to keep him on the floor and be available, that’s what’s got to happen. Especially at this point in the year. It was a tough way to start the game.”

Will the Warriors make the playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors are currently in 10th place of the Western Conference with a 38-34 record. However, they have only a one-game advantage over the Houston Rockets.

This is the remaining schedule for the Warriors and Stephen Curry: @Charlotte, @San Antonio, Dallas, @Houston, @Dallas, Utah, @Lakers, @Portland, New Orleans and Utah.

Curry understands there’s no more margin of error. “We know how important this part of the season is in our ability to get into a rhythm and secure a play-in opportunity. We don’t want to give ourselves self-inflicted wounds. We all care. We all are passionate about the game and our chances to have something to play for down the stretch. You give everything you’ve got to this game. That’s the emotion.”