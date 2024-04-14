LeBron James had another great season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, it's time to make another deep playoff run.

LeBron James is ready for another championship run in the NBA as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to face the New Orleans Pelicans in the start of the play-in tournament. The winner of that matchup will face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs in the Western Conference.

The Lakers arrive to the most important strecht of the season after winning 11 of their last 14 games and with a roster close to full strength with Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and even the return of Gabe Vincent.

Now, LeBron James starts one of the most complicated paths to a ring in his career with possible rivals looming like Zion Williamson, Stephen Curry, Nicola Jokic, Kevin Durant or Luka Doncic.

Will LeBron James and the Lakers win another NBA championship?

Following the victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, the King acknowledged that, despite being 39 years old, he feels much better than last season as the playoffs with the Lakers approach. A massive warning for his rivals.

“I feel better than I did at the end of the season last year going into the postseason. Obviously, still dealing with it whatever the case may be. Some small things here, small things there. I took a lot of pride in the offseason and just trying to get my ankle and get my foot back in order. Get my body back in order. It’s definitely paid off.”

Furthermore, LeBron talked about the Lakers’ playoff chances as a possible No.7 or No.8 seed if they beat the Pelicans. “It was a good regular season for us even throughout everything that’s went on. To end the season 12 games over .500, it was a pretty good season. I just want to win. I’ve got to do it all. I’m a Swiss army knife. I’ve got to do it all on the floor.”