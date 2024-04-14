Anthony Davis set off all the alarms for the Los Angeles Lakers when he exited the game against the Pelicans with an apparent back injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, took care of business in New Orleans with a 124-108 victory over the Pelicans. However, before the start of the play-in tournament, Anthony Davis alarmed thousands of fans with a back injury.

With 5:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, Davis asked coach Darvin Ham to substitute him due to discomfort in his back. After playing 76 games of the regular season, no one could believe that the star would have such bad luck at a crucial moment.

Thanks to the victory, the Lakers secured the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, and next Tuesday, they will have a rematch with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans. The winner of that game will play against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

However, at the end of the game, the only thing that mattered was knowing the status of Anthony Davis for another championship run.

Will Anthony Davis be ready for the playoffs?

Anthony Davis confirmed that he will be available next Tuesday for the start of the play-in tournament against the New Orleans Pelicans. Although he acknowledged feeling spasms, AD will not miss the most important game of the season.

“I feel good. The back just like locked up on me. Nothing concerning. I was in the air, so obviously it’s a dangerous play. Yeah, no doubt that I’m going to play on Tuesday. Just some treatment, see how it feels and get ready for Tuesday.”