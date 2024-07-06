LeBron James opened up on what he expects of Bronny ahead of his son's first season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the Los Angeles Lakers selecting Bronny with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, LeBron James and his eldest son will become the first father-son duo in NBA history.

And since we’re talking about one of, if not the greatest basketball player of all time playing alongside his son, this is one of the biggest storylines heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

Therefore, it wasn’t a surprise to hear reporters asking LeBron about Bronny James after his first practice with Team USA in Las Vegas. But of course, The King is making sure not to put any extra pressure on the 19-year-old.

With Bronny making his Summer League debut with the Lakers, LeBron warned everyone “it doesn’t matter if he plays well, it doesn’t matter if the doesn’t play well,” in the California Classic Summer League as it won’t matter when the NBA season finally kicks off.

LeBron stressed on the need for Bronny to learn, improve and get better every day, but reminded his son about the importance of enjoying playing the game as well.

LeBron James on playing with Bronny: “Dream come true”

In another response shared by Ben Golliver of The Washington Post, LeBron James didn’t hesitate to describe how he feels about having the possibility to be teammates with his son at this level.

“Obviously, it’s a dream come true. Just to see my son to be able to be in the NBA alone, it’s always been a dream for years,” said LeBron, who stressed on how blessed the entire family feels with his considering Bronny’s major health scare last year.

“We still don’t even have enough words to explain the feeling that we have,” added James, who said he’s looking forward to helping Bronny improve as the 19-year-old enters the NBA.