LeBron James is one of the best players in basketball history. As he’s trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2023 NBA Finals, the power forward was able to reach another amazing milestone in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

The 2023 Playoffs have been an absolute madness for the Lakers. They were able to the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors despite not being the favorites, proving the oddsmakers wrong.

However, their path to the Finals has been blocked by the Nuggets. Denver got the victory in the first three games, being just one win away from eliminating the Lakers and denying the fifth NBA title for LeBron James.

LeBron James makes history and reaches an incredible milestone in Playoffs

The GOAT debate is more alive than ever. LeBron James is trying to get his fifth NBA title this year, with a remarkable regular season that ended in an amazing path through the Playoffs for the power forward.

After defeating the Grizzlies and the Warriors in some very tough series, the Lakers met with the Nuggets in the Conference Finals. However, Denver stopped their good momentum and started the series 3-0, giving a big challenge to LeBron James and his team.

During the regular season, LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA all-time leading scorer, but it was not enough for him. During the 2023 Playoffs, the 2003 first-overall pick reached another amazing milestone, and it will be tough for anyone to break this record.

In the first quarter of the game, LeBron James scored 21 points. He was already the all-time scoring leader in the Playoffs, but he was able to reach 8,000 points, an incredible milestone that seems impossible to surpass for anybody.