The Los Angeles Lakers are probably in the worst situation ever seen in a while. That's why this legendary fan addressed the issues that keep them from winning so far, including LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers' situation has every single fan worried. Especially the famous ones that have such an impact with the rest of them. That's why when any fan gets a word out there on social media right now, it could explode. In fact, this long-time fan has been very active with the Lakers' issues for a long time, now.

However, the fans aren't the alone with the posts about the bad situation of the Lakers. For example, LeBron James posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account as a caption for a picture of himself.

However, this long time fan has expressed his love, his anger, and his passion not only now, but for a long time. So, its not unsual that when the Lakers are in a bad situation like this one, with probably one of the worst starts of a season in a long time, this fan has sent a message to Rob Pelinka, LeBron James, and the entire Lakers organization.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea gets real on the franchise situation and LeBron James

The long-time Lakers' fan Flea from the legendary band Red Hot Chili Peppers expressed himself as he does most of the time for his life-long love for the Los Angeles Lakers. As he has said before, Flea was touched by Kobe Bryant's passing, as well as the current situation in the franchise.

This isn't the first time that Flea has posted about the Los Angeles Lakers' situation. In fact, last season he was actively aware of the constant injuries that kept both Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis from playing. So, he obviously posted about it on his Twitter account, as well.

And of course through the 17th-title run, the founding member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers was very active with his social media posts about his love for the Lakers. In fact, he showed his Lakers forearm tatto. As well as he has been at the Crypto Arena watching a game multiple times.