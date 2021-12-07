Los Angeles Clippers play against Boston Celtics for a West vs East Conference game of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on December 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM (ET). Two teams that have not given up despite everything.

The Clippers closed a recent on-road series with a positive record of two wins and a single loss against the Sacramento Kings 99-104. Now the Clippers' record is positive at 13-12 in the 5th spot of the Western Conference, but the team hasn't had a winning streak since November 13.

Boston Celtics have positive numbers in December with two wins and one loss, but the most recent game was a win against the Portland Trail Blazers 145-117. That was the second time in the 2021-22 NBA season that the Celtics won a game by 140 points or more.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The Los Angeles Clippers have a negative record in the last ten games with 4 wins and 6 losses, but at least the record in December is positive at 2-1. This game against the Boston Celtics will be the first of a round of three games at home. The Clippers have a positive record at home at 9-7, but the last win in the STAPLES Center was on November 26 against Detroit Pistons 107-96. The Clippers' offense is scoring 105.7 points per game as 20th-ranked of the season, but the team's defense is good allowing only 104.4 points per game.

Boston Celtics have won three of the last four games, but the first game of this new on the road series was a 130-137 loss to the Utah Jazz as their second game in December. After that loss the Celtics won in Portland against the Trail Blazers 145-117, in a game that was highly productive for the Celtics in the field goal range with 68.4% against 51.7% of the home team. The Celtics are scoring an average of 108.9 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The Los Angeles Clippers have the home advantage to win this game, plus the home team has one of the top five defenses in the league. Boston Celtics are in good shape as underdogs and with a positive record in the last month of the year. The best pick for this NBA game is: Los Angeles Clippers (SPREAD TBA).



