After suffering another tough loss to a contender, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was brutally honest about the current status of his team.

The Los Angeles Lakers have failed to live up to their status as NBA championship contenders this season. Outside of a couple of big wins, they've looked more like a borderline playoff team at best.

Frank Vogel can't seem to make the defensive adjustments his team needs. Their lack of effort has been a major issue all season long, and it's not like they're outscoring anybody either.

With that in mind, and after another tough home loss, LeBron James was brutally honest about the current status of his team. Per The King, they're just not on the Milwaukee Bucks' level, nor they'll ever be this season.

NBA News: LeBron James Doesn't Think The Lakers Can Keep Up With The Bucks

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"Interviewer: 'Does this loss tell you something deeper about your team compared to the Bucks?'

LeBron: 'Yeah, it tells me we ain't on their level. I mean, I could have probably told you that before the game, so like...'

Interviewer: 'Do you think you can reach that level?'

LeBron: 'Where we are right now? Umm, I don't know. Umm, do I think we can reach the level where Milwaukee is right now? Umm, no. Is that what you want to hear from me?'"

James Knows The Lakers Need To Make Changes

LeBron didn't want to get into details or specifics when asked about the trade deadline. Nonetheless, he did admit that the team should look at all their options to try and get better while they still can:

“I’ve always felt like, listen, I don’t really like to play fantasy basketball, so this is the group that we have going into the deadline, then we’ll be ready to take on all challenges that this season has given us,” LeBron said. “I say this every year, if there’s an opportunity to get better, then you explore those options. I’ve been like that my whole career. I’ve said it over and over. If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down… And if not, then you rock and roll with what you got.”

In all reality, it seems like the Lakers are just going through the motions right now. They're not good and more importantly, they don't know how to fix it. This could go down as one of the most infamous rosters in franchise history.