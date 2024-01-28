The Los Angeles Lakers are always on the hunt for more talent. This team has had some of the greatest players in NBA history, from George Mikan to Elgin Baylor to Magic Johnson to Kobe Bryant to LeBron James.

This time, they’re trying to get Atlanta Hawks star PG Dejounte Murray to wear Purple and Gold, and given his ties to Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, chances are that he’s actually looking forward to that transaction.

Fortunately for him, it seems like the Brooklyn Nets are willing to give him and the Lakers a hand, as NBA insider Jake Weinbach reports that they’re currently in discussions of a three-way trade to send him to Southern California.

Nets, Lakers, Hawks Discuss Three-Team Trade around Dejounte Murray

“The Lakers, Hawks, and Nets could engage in a three-team deal that would send Dejounte Murray to Los Angeles, D’Angelo Russell to Brooklyn, and Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first via LAL, and additional draft compensation to Atlanta. That’s a realistic scenario at this juncture,” wrote Weinbach.

Sam Amick had already reported that the Lakers had separated themselves from the rest of the pack in the negotiations for Murray, even though multiple teams were interested in his services:

“The question I was trying to bounce off people was specifically Dejounte with the Lakers,” Amick reported. “Is this us just trying to have the existential question of who’s gonna help LeBron that we’ve been asking for 20 years? Or is it like Dejounte is actually gonna be in a Lakers jersey? These are people who are in the know but don’t truly know, obviously nobody does yet. But it feels like that has got very real legs to it.”

Murray used to be an elite defender, and he could still go back to that level if he’s locked in on a good team, and his scoring and playmaking skills speak for themselves, so he’d be a big boost for Darvin Ham’s struggling team.