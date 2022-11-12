Los Angeles Lakers will host Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The losing streak of the Los Angeles Lakers continues, who have barely won 2 games out of the first 12. A poor 2-10 record that leaves them, along with the Houston Rockets, as the worst in the NBA. We will have to see how the season progresses, and if they manage to improve taking into account the great squad they have, or if, on the contrary, they will end up accepting that the team is not there for more than tanking.

The Brooklyn Nets aren't off to a great start either, though unlike their opponents in this game, they've improved a bit from a really bad start. Of course, the Brooklyn team has a very good squad to fight to be higher, and for this they must get more wins than they currently have.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play this Sunday, November 13, will be the first of the two that they will play this 2022/2023 season. The Lakers will seek to start improving their horrible 2-10 balance, while the Brooklyn Nets will have a positive record that will bring them closer to Playoffs positions.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets to be played on Sunday, November 13 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: SPORTSNET LA.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they likely will in the next few hours. Neither team is having good performances, but the Nets have been a little better and that's why they may be the favorites.

