Los Angeles Lakers will host Denver Nuggets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will play against Denver Nuggets for a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Denver Nuggets have had a good start to the season: their win/loss balance is 4-2, which places them in 5th position in the standings. But perhaps the most positive thing is that, of the four victories, two were against the Golden State Warriors (the rival to beat in the Western Conference). Of course, now they want to continue with this good level.

In the case of the Los Angeles Lakers, the malaise seems to have no end. Already last season, and after many specialists said that they would be candidates due to their star-studded squad, they were a huge disappointment, not even being able to qualify for the Play-in. This year, and with a renewed squad, they hoped to change the situation. At the moment that is not happening: their record is 0-5, and they are in search of the first victory of the season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the second between them in this regular season. The first of them took place on October 26 and on that occasion it was a 110-99 victory for the Denver Nuggets, who are the favorites to also win this second duel.

The Los Angeles Lakers have good players, although obviously that's not enough to have a good team. They urgently need to get the first victory of the season so as not to continue to increase the discomfort that has been going on since last season.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets to be played this Sunday, October 30 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: SPORTSNET LA.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. Although the Lakers are badly in need of a win and that will make them a dangerous team, the most likely favorites are the Denver Nuggets.

