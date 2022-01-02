The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves this Sunday, January 2 at the Staples Center. Here you will find out everything you want to know about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Los Angeles Lakers, the team that has LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as great stars, will face the Minnesota Timberwolves this Sunday, January 2. Find out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Los Angeles Lakers are not having a dream season. Despite the fact that they are in seventh place in the Western Conference just one victory behind the Los Angeles Clippers and, therefore, entering the Play-in, the Lakers are far from the expectations that many had of them at the beginning of the season, taking into account their star-studded squad. That is why they will go in search of improving their statistics to be able to go directly to the playoffs without having to play Play-in.

In the case of the Timberwolves, with a win / loss balance of 16-19 they are in ninth place in the Western Conference (penultimate place that grants a ticket to the Play-in) with just one victory more than the Kings (who they are tenth) but with fewer defeats (19 versus 22 for the Sacramento franchise). That is why they need to win to be able to continue being part of the teams that will play the Play-in and, why not, dream of becoming among the first 6 to go directly to the playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves this Sunday, January 2 at 9:30 PM (ET) at the Staples Center will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The previous ones were played on November 13 and December 18, 2021. In both cases it was a victory for the Wolves by 107-83 and 110-92.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves to be played today Sunday, January 2, at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast in the United States. Other options: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports North.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites (and by wide difference) with -335 odds, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have +260.

