Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

After a horrible start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be settling down little by little and have already won two in a row, now having a 2-5 record. Of course, still far from what was intended for this team, but at least a good sign that things can start to improve. And it will be even better if they achieve their third victory.

The Utah Jazz have had a better start being among the first places of the standings in the Western Conference. Their current win/loss record is 6-3, which ranks third in the West. However, they come from losing in their last game against the Dallas Mavericks, so they will try to recover.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the first of four that are stipulated for this 2022/2023 season. The Utah Jazz are fighting for the top spots in the Conference and are looking to bounce back from the loss to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Lakers are looking for their third win in a row after starting the season 0-5.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz to be played this Friday, November 4 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on: SPECSN, ATTSN-RM, NBA League Pass.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have already given their favorites for this game. According to the DraftKings site, the Los Angeles Lakers with -130 odds are the favorites, while the Utah Jazz have +110 odds.

DraftKings Los Angeles Lakers -130 Utah Jazz +110

*Odds via DraftKings