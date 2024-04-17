After a crushing loss against the Sacramento Kings, Draymond Green talked about what's next for Klay Thompson with Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry might have played their last game together after the Golden State Warriors lost 118-94 against the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.

Thompson will look for a max contract in the offseason and, considering the Warriors’ problems with cap space, Golden State could take another direction in the final year of Curry with the franchise.

That would represent the end of one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. Steph, Draymond and Klay won four championships in five appearances in the Finals and achieved a legendary feat with a 73-9 record in the 2015-2016 season.

In fact, during recent weeks, the Orlando Magic have been rumored to be a front-runner to acquire Klay Thompson as they have a lot of margin to offer him a massive contract.

Will Klay Thompson leave the Golden State Warriors?

The contract situation of Klay Thompson makes it almost impossible for the Golden State Warriors to retain him. Furthermore, his performances down the stretch could make the team’s front office hesitant about spending that amount of money.

However, Draymond Green believes the three of them will still be playing together next season. “I have no reason not to (believe they’ll stay together). They stuck with us through the good and the bad. Not so great this year, but you can’t win every year.”

Green has faith that Klay Thompson won’t leave the Warriors. “Yeah. I do have confidence until it’s no longer. Obviously, we want Klay back. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve gone through each and every scenario together. We want to continue what we’ve been doing, but I understand he got a decision to make. He is going to make the best decision for him.”