Neymar Jr. gets real about what he needs to reach full form with Santos

Neymar Jr. made the significant decision to leave Al Hilal and return to Santos FC, the club where he began his professional career over 15 years ago. Despite his passion and commitment, the forward acknowledged that his evolution is still a work in progress.

“Physically, I am getting better and better. Today I felt better than in the last game, so it’s little by little,” Ney said in an interview following Santos‘ 2-1 defeat to Corinthians on Wednesday in the Campeonato Paulista. “I won’t be able to return to form all of a sudden. But in two or three games, I’ll be 100%.”

At 33 years old, Neymar has played three matches for the Brazilian side this season. In his debut against Botafogo RP, he came on as a substitute at the start of the second half. In his subsequent appearances against Novorizontino and Corinthians, the forward was included in the starting lineup, completing nearly 70 minutes in both matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Ney’s efforts, which have shown glimpses of his immense talent, Santos FC have struggled to deliver consistent performances. The team has drawn two and lost one of their last three games, placing them in third place in Group B of the Campeonato Paulista.

Neymar of Santos reacts during a Campeonato Paulista 2025 match between Santos and Botafogo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium.

Advertisement

Neymar’s message to Santos fans

After the loss to Corinthians, Neymar shared his thoughts with Santos fans via his official Instagram account. “It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we know the match we played,” he began.

Advertisement

see also Neymar’s salary: How much does he earn at Santos FC? All about his contract

The forward remained optimistic, adding: “We are improving, picking up strength, taking risks, and looking for our best version.” He expressed his confidence in the team’s future, stating: “I have confidence in this group and, obviously, above everything and everyone, we are SANTOS FC!!!”

Advertisement

Santos’ next challenge

Having registered two draws and one loss in his first three appearances, Neymar is still seeking his first goal since returning to Santos. More importantly, he aims to help the team secure a much-needed win to climb the standings. His next opportunity to do so will be on Sunday, when Santos face Agua Santa at home.

Neymar’s unusual complaint

In his initial games back in Brazil, Neymar also voiced a concern about the organization of the championship. “With all due respect to the company that sponsors the ball, I think they need to improve it a little more,” he remarked after the recent match against Corinthians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued, “The other day Filipe Luis (Flamengo’s head coach) spoke, and I agree with him. I think this ball is very bad and needs to improve a little more to help our championship.” Neymar’s comments highlighted that he’s not just focused on his own performance but also on the finer details that could help improve the quality of the competition.