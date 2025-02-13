Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant chose the best Argentine athlete between Messi and Ginobili

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in sports history, had a deep admiration for San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginóbili. Their battles on the court were legendary, and Bryant never hesitated to acknowledge Ginóbili’s greatness. When asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Ginóbili as the greatest Argentine athlete, his response was telling.

In an interview with Todo Noticias (TN), Bryant first shared his thoughts on Messi: “Leo Messi… For me, he’s the best. He can win the World Cup—this is the year they have to win it.” His comments came before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina ultimately secured the title, further cementing Messi’s legacy.

When pressed on the Messi vs. Ginóbili debate, Bryant hesitated before responding with a nervous laugh: “Messi.” He quickly followed up, “It’s tough—Manu is a champion. He’s a champion. He’s one of my favorite players.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bryant’s respect for Ginóbili was no surprise. As a five-time NBA champion, Bryant understood what it took to win at the highest level. Ginóbili, one of the best international players in NBA history, captured four championships with the Spurs, while Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.

Kobe Bryant #10 of United States and Manu Ginobili #5 of Argentina shakes hands after the United States defeats Argentina 109-83

Advertisement

Manu vs. Kobe: A rivalry for the ages

Manu Ginóbili and Kobe Bryant squared off in some of the most intense battles in NBA history, with the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers clashing repeatedly in high-stakes matchups. One of their most memorable encounters came in the 2004 Western Conference Semifinals. In Game 5, Ginóbili delivered a stellar 16-point performance, but the night became infamous for Derek Fisher’s buzzer-beater with 0.4 seconds left, sealing a heartbreaking loss for the Spurs. Despite the defeat, Ginóbili’s impact was undeniable, proving he could shine on the biggest stage.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers’ Luka Doncic shares opinion on rookie Dalton Knecht’s trade drama

Another iconic showdown took place on January 14, 2011, when the Spurs edged the Lakers 89-88 at Staples Center. Ginobili led the way with 19 points, including a clutch game-winning layup over Pau Gasol in the closing seconds. Bryant, who finished with 16 points, had a chance to steal the win, but his final shot fell short, giving San Antonio a dramatic victory.

Advertisement

The last playoff duel between the two legends occurred in the 2013-14 season when the Spurs swept the Lakers in the first round. In Game 4, Ginóbili put on a masterful display with 23 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals, helping San Antonio dominate the series. Bryant, sidelined due to injury, could only watch as the Spurs dismantled the Lakers on their way to their fifth NBA championship, with Ginóbili playing a key role in the title run.

Throughout their careers, Bryant and Ginobili pushed each other to new heights, creating unforgettable moments in NBA history. While Bryant’s legacy with the Lakers remains unmatched, Ginobili’s impact as an international trailblazer helped redefine the role of global stars in the league.

Advertisement