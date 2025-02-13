Eagles’ Jalen Hurts compares the feeling of losing a Super Bowl to winning it: ‘No comparison to the pain of losing it.’

The Philadelphia Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, led by Jalen Hurts in a dominant performance against the reigning back-to-back champions. Despite the tough opponent, the Eagles delivered a statement victory, avenging their previous Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs.

Having reached the pinnacle of the NFL, Hurts understands the challenge of staying motivated and sustaining Philly’s winning culture. Reflecting on the heartbreak of Super Bowl LVII, Hurts admitted how deeply it impacted him. “Losing Super Bowl 57 to the Chiefs changed my soul,” he said, per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks on X. “It was a transformation for me… My desire to win just burned like it never burned before.”

That loss served as fuel for his relentless drive. “The joy of winning [the Super Bowl] still had no comparison to the pain of losing it. Those things are still going to motivate me,” the five-year veteran acknowledged. “All I think about is the effort, the hard work—the blood, sweat, and tears you invest in the game, hoping to be the last man standing. And we were. Nothing was given to us; we earned it through hard work.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles fall short in a classic

Super Bowl LVII, held on February 12, 2023, delivered a thrilling showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, ending in a dramatic 38-35 victory for the Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now.

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts put on a historic performance, recording 135 rushing yards, 221 passing yards, and three touchdowns, setting a Super Bowl record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback. However, despite his heroic efforts, the Eagles fell just short. Two years later, in Super Bowl LIX, Hurts returned with a vengeance, securing the MVP by completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, while adding 72 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Eagles teammate believes he deserved Super Bowl MVP over Jalen Hurts after win vs Chiefs

On the other side, Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl LVII MVP, showcased his signature poise and leadership, engineering a game-winning drive to seal the Chiefs’ victory. After the game, Mahomes and Hurts shared a moment of mutual respect, with Mahomes praising Hurts’ outstanding performance in what became one of the most memorable Super Bowl battles in recent history.