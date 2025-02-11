Where to watch LAFC vs Club America live in the USA: 2025 Friendly game

Los Angeles FC are set to face off against Club America in a 2025 club friendly match. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action in the United States and gear up for kickoff.

Club America and LAFC are set to clash in a highly anticipated friendly, bringing together two of the top teams from the best leagues in Concacaf. America, the dominant force in Liga MX, are off to a strong start in 2024, leading the league through six Matchdays and aiming to extend their success.

On the other side, LAFC have established themselves as a powerhouse in MLS and are once again title contenders this season. With the new campaign approaching, the Black & Gold see this matchup as the perfect test to fine-tune their squad against one of Mexico’s biggest clubs.

When will the LAFC vs Club America match be played?

LAFC will face Club America this Tuesday, February 11, in a 2025 Friendly match showdown, with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Hugo Lloris of Los Angeles FC – Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

LAFC vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Club America in the USA

Gear up for the exciting 2025 friendly matchup between LAFC and Club America. Don’t miss a moment of the action, available to stream on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.