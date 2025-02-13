He won the French Open, was compared to Nadal, and gave one of the most unusual excuses for doping

In 2024, tennis saw an unusual year regarding doping cases, with World No. 1 players Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek both facing investigations over alleged use of prohibited substances. However, they are not the only champions to have been involved in such controversies. One of the most curious cases remains that of French star and Grand Slam mixed doubles champion Richard Gasquet.

Gasquet, 38, was among the most consistent players on tour for two decades. Known for his elegant style of play, his backhand was widely regarded as one of the most effective on tour. Over his career, he reached a career-high ranking of World No. 7 in singles (2007).

The Frenchman had a stellar junior career, winning the French Open and the US Open in 2002, earning him the nickname “Mozart of tennis” at just 15 years old. As he transitioned to the professional circuit, he was frequently compared to Rafael Nadal as one of tennis’ most promising young talents. However, while the Spaniard went on to become one of the game’s greatest players, Gasquet never quite lived up to the lofty expectations placed on him.

Although he was unable to defeat Nadal in any of their 18 encounters, Gasquet did manage to beat Novak Djokovic once (at the ATP Finals in 2007) and claimed two victories over Roger Federer, including a notable win in the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters in 2011.

Gasquet and Golovin won the mixed doubles French Open in 2004 (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

While he captured 16 ATP singles titles, he never won a Grand Slam in singles, reaching three major semifinals, twice at Wimbledon and once at the US Open. However, he did claim a Grand Slam title in mixed doubles, winning the 2004 French Open alongside Tatiana Golovin. He also won an Olympic bronze medal in men’s doubles at the 2012 London Olympics with Julien Benneteau.

His doping case: Contaminated in a nightclub

In March 2009, at 22 years old and ranked No. 23 in the world, Gasquet faced a possible two-year suspension after testing positive for cocaine. According to L’Équipe, the Frenchman returned a positive test following a routine urine sample during the Miami Masters.

Four months later, a tribunal ruled in his favor, determining that the cocaine entered his system through accidental contamination. Gasquet stated that he had ingested the substance after kissing a stripper named “Pamela” in a Miami nightclub. The tribunal noted that the amount detected in his sample was minimal, roughly the size of a grain of salt.

“It was very tough mentally stopping for those two and a half months,” Gasquet told The Telegraph at the time. “I ask only one thing: be patient. I need time. Not many people would have recovered after going through what I’ve experienced. I’m going to do everything I can in training.”

Gasquet became the second professional player to test positive for cocaine, following former World No. 1 Martina Hingis, who was banned after a positive test at Wimbledon in 2007.

Recovery, victories on the ATP Tour and retirement

Despite the controversy, Gasquet bounced back, returning to the Top 10 in 2010 and winning the Open de Nice. In 2011, he secured his second career victory over Federer in Rome before falling to Nadal in the semifinals.

Among his 16 career titles, most were ATP 500 and ATP 250 events, with his most recent triumph coming in Auckland in 2023. Beyond his singles achievements, Gasquet played a pivotal role in France’s Davis Cup victory in 2017, partnering with Pierre-Hugues Herbert to win a crucial doubles match in the final against Belgium.

Richard Gasquet help France win the 2017 Davis Cup (Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

After two decades on tour, Gasquet decided it was time to retire and he will stop playing after the 2025 French Open. “I think this is the best time for me to do it. It’s the best tournament to do it. It’s wonderful, and we’re lucky as Frenchmen to be able to retire in such unbelievable places. The end is always complicated, as all the former great players have often told me. You never know when, how, where. As far as I’m concerned, it was obvious,” he said.

Looking ahead, Gasquet plans to enroll in a management school and hopes to coach young players.