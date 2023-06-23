As talented as he is,Kyrie Irving is perhaps the most unpredictable player in NBA history. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets sure found out the hard way.

That didn’t stop Mark Cuban to try and pair him with Luka Doncic, jeopardizing their depth and some picks to get the deal done. As you may know by now, the early results were disastrous.

But theDallas Mavericks are in too deep right now, and they cannot afford to lose him for nothing. Even so, Cuban doesn’t sound too confident he’ll get it, recently saying that he just ‘hopes’ he’s back.

Mark Cuban ‘Hopes’ Kyrie Wants To Stay

“We want to sign him, and hopefully, he wants to come back. I’m not going to handicap anymore. I learned my lesson last year,” Cuban said on 97.1 The Freak, according to Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Truth be told, this could be a concerning situation either way. The Mavs could offer him a huge contract, get stuck with him, and then have to deal with his never-ending antics.

They could also lose him for nothing, and they risk infuriating Doncic either way. Perhaps, in hindsight, going after Kyrie was a bad decision in the first place, and he’s now in a very difficult spot.