Patrick Beverley will tell things as he sees them. The only problem is that he sees things no one else sees. He's as petty off the floor as he's on it, and that's one of the many reasons why NBA fans or even players don't seem to care about him.

That pettiness and lack of self-awareness were once again at a full display yesterday. Beverley spent the whole day taking shots at Chris Paul on ESPN, stating that he can't guard anybody and that he deserves all the slander.

Needless to say, Beverley's comments didn't sit well with... well, anybody. He's a role player talking about a future Hall of Famer and one of the best defensive point guards of the past two decades.

Matt Barnes Rips Patrick Beverley Over Chris Paul Slander

That's why former Clippers forward Matt Barnes didn't hesitate to call him out. He reminded Beverley that he's barely a role player in the league and that he's nowhere near Paul's level to talk about him like that:

"There's a thin line between being critical and disrespecting. I feel like what Pat Beverley did to Chris Paul was completely disrespectful and out of line," Barnes said. "Pat Beverley is talking like he’s that guy. You’re not that guy. Plain and simple. Chris Paul played terrible this series and his numbers are still better than your career numbers have ever been."

"Pat Bev and I were similar role players. They don’t talk about us when we're gone," Barnes said. "They’re going to talk about CP3 when he’s done. I just think the disrespect that we saw earlier today needs to be checked because he was way out of pocket.”

Barnes called Beverley a clown and told him to stay on his lane with his disrespectful comments. Clearly, he couldn't separate his personal history with Paul from those petty and inaccurate comments:

"All he needed was the red clown nose because he was talking like a clown today," Barnes said. "CP3 is a legend in this game and we were role players in this game. So have some respect for guys. He played terrible. He would be the first one to tell you, but the shots that Pat Bev took today were just out of pocket. I know no one else is going to tell him that, so I’m going to tell him that.”

At the end of the day, all that guy wants is attention, and he got it. But just like Barnes said, no one will ever remember him as soon as he's no longer on an NBA court. Or at least, no one will miss him.