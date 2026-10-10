Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving thanked the franchise's fanbase for their patience prior to his return to NBA action from injury.

The Dallas Mavericks have gone through plenty since the departure of Luka Doncic—a move that is still remembered, especially as it was followed by an ACL injury to Kyrie Irving, who was set to take the reins of the team. Irving ended up missing the entire prior season, but he is now increasingly ready to return to NBA courts.

Irving spoke directly to Mavericks fans as he prepares to make his return to the court. “I want to give a huge shoutout to my MFFL’s because we’ve been very patient and they’ve been very patient with me. I’m just looking forward to getting back home and playing a few games in front of them, and just getting my feet wet… having that crowd pop again,” he said, per DLLS Mavs on X.

Expectations are huge, considering this year will mark the first time that Irving shares the court with rising star Cooper Flagg, who was named the NBA Rookie of the Year for his efforts last season, narrowly beating former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel for the award.

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Irving’s long-awaited return

The Houston Rockets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 135-117 in the first of two games the teams will play in Macau as part of the preseason. In the second game, Dallas is expected to get a major boost with the anticipated return of Kyrie Irving, who hasn’t played in nearly 20 months.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait.

Irving tore his ACL in the first quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings in March 2025, just days after a trade between the Mavericks and the Lakers sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

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It was immediately clear that his season was over, and he did not return the following season as Dallas lost playoff hopes relatively early—though with flashes of something good in the performance shown by Cooper Flagg.

However, Irving is making his comeback, with his first game after nearly 20 months expected to be in Macau on Sunday, when the Mavs play the Rockets. Kyrie is 34 years old, but the 2016 NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers surely still has much to offer.

Key takeaways

Kyrie Irving thanked Dallas fans as he prepares to make his return.

thanked Dallas fans as he prepares to make his return. 135-117 was the score as Houston defeated Dallas in Macau.

was the score as Houston defeated Dallas in Macau. March 2025 marked when Kyrie Irving tore his ACL against Sacramento.