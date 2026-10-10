Warriors double down on Brandin Podziemski with 5-year, $110M extension

With an eye on the upcoming season, the Golden State Warriors secured a key piece of their future by extending guard Brandin Podziemski.

A new season is underway for the Golden State Warriors, an organization eager to prove it remains a contender despite last season’s disappointing finish. Fresh off extending Stephen Curry, the Warriors signaled their long-term vision by locking in young guard Brandin Podziemski.

Following a quiet offseason in which general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. addressed why the franchise bypassed blockbuster moves for marquee stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James, the team finalized a five-year, $110 million contract extension with Podziemski.

The lucrative extension is no fluke. Over the last two seasons, Podziemski has proven his value as a key contributor in Golden State’s ongoing pursuit to return to championship contention and add to its collection of four titles in the Steph Curry era.

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To capture another Larry O’Brien Trophy, the Warriors will rely on a mix of youth and proven veteran leadership, surrounding Curry with cornerstone pieces like Draymond Green and versatile roster talent to navigate an increasingly competitive Western Conference.

Just in: Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has agreed to a five-year, $110 million fully guaranteed rookie-scale contract extension, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells ESPN. The deal includes a mutual option in the fifth year (2031-32) and a trade kicker. pic.twitter.com/yLwSmS1M2z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 10, 2026

Why did the Warriors Extend Brandin Podziemski?

Podziemski fit seamlessly into Steve Kerr’s motion offense during his rookie campaign. Unlike many young guards who require heavy ball dominance, Podziemski excels as a connective passer and quick decision-maker, crashing the glass from the guard position and generating high-value possessions.

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Leading the NBA in charges drawn as a rookie showcased the high-octane competitive toughness and positional instinct Kerr and his staff rely on, especially in high-stakes Western Conference matchups.

Locking down Podziemski secures a dependable secondary playmaker who can slide into the starting lineup or anchor the second unit alongside veteran facilitators. Extending him reflects an internal consensus: Golden State views him as a foundational piece of its core moving forward rather than merely a trade chip.

Key takeaways

Golden State extended Brandin Podziemski with a five-year, $110 million contract .

. Podziemski led the NBA in charges drawn as a rookie.

as a rookie. The Warriors view Podziemski as a foundational core piece moving forward.

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