James Harden is one of the most talented scorers and playmakers in NBA history. As such, he’s been given a longer leash and more chances than the average player, especially from Daryl Morey, who trusted him from the very beginning of his career.

Morey traded for him and gave him everything he asked for in the Houston Rockets, from big-time money to superstar teammates and even hand-picked coaches.

Harden eventually decided to leave Houston, and after a brief stop with the Brooklyn Nets, he went running right back to Morey, who the Philadelphia 76ers had just hired. A couple of months went by, and he flirted with going back to Houston, and when his leverage powermove didn’t go his way, he blamed Morey and demanded another trade.

That’s why Dallas Mavericks commentator Brian Dameris didn’t mince his words against the Los Angeles Clippers‘ new star, calling him out for the way he’s treated his teams, his teammates, Morey, and how he still hasn’t been able to lead any team.

Mavs commentator eviscerates Harden

“I get on my knees every night and pray for someone to believe in me like Daryl Morey believed in you,” Dameris started. “They traded Ben Simmons for you – how did they pull that off? And you know what, you went there, and you got a partner who got the MVP. He won the MVP. And what did you say afterward? You said, ‘They didn’t hand me the reins.'”

He continued his allocution by reminding him of his subpar performances in the playoffs and even predicted he’d have a tough time finding a new team if things don’t work out for him this season either:

“You’re the point guard; you’re holding the reins. And what did you do when you had the reins? You scored nine points in Game 7 against Boston. You blew a 3-2 series lead,” Dameris continued. “If this doesn’t work this year, in this system with this team, then you’re going to go and point fingers at everybody else. You’re going to go back home, and you’re going to start swiping right for another team, and there’s not going to be anybody left. Because James — you’re not The Beard, you’re not the system, you’re the problem.”

Joel Embiid Takes Subtle Shot At Harden

Notably, it seems like Dameris isn’t the only one who’s not happy with Harden’s actions. When asked about the Sixers’ recent surge and great start to the season, reigning MVP Joel Embiid may have taken a bit of a shot at his former teammate:

“I think it’s a lot of credit to the culture that we have,” Embiid said. “No one has an ego on this team. We got new guys, we took them in, we got them up to speed. I think the fact that guys want to play with each other and they like being around each other, I think it helps a lot, too. Guys are unselfish; the ball is moving no matter if the shots are going in or not. Guys are just happy, just worried about the right thing—which is to win. That’s the only thing that matters, and that’s the only thing that should matter.”

The truth is that Harden is aging, injury-prone, and has zero championships to show for. That’s why teams won’t put up with his antics for much longer, and he might not even find a new team if he forces his way out of the Clippers like he’s done with every team he’s played for.