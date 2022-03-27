Memphis Grizzlies will face Golden State Warriors at the FedExForum this Monday, March 28. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the FedExForum this Monday, March 28 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

It will be a key duel in the search for second place in the Western Conference. On the one hand, there will be the Memphis Grizzlies, who have gone from low to high this season, especially driven by Ja Morant, who has shown a high level throughout the regular season (although he will not be present in this game in this game due to injury, but will return before the start of the Playoffs).

On the other side will be the Golden State Warriors, who are also feeling the loss of their main star, Stephen Curry (he is expected to play the Playoffs). The difference with the Grizzlies is 4 games, and with so little to go until the end of the regular season, this may be one of the last opportunities for the Warriors to get close and be able to take second place from Memphis.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedExFoum, Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will play this Monday, March 27 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the FedExForum will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Grizzlies on October 28 and January 11 by 104-101 and 116-108 respectively; and one for Warriors on December 24 by 113-104.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors to be played this Monday, March 28, at the FedExFoum, Memphis, Tennessee; will be broadcast in the United States on: NBA TV, Bally Sports SE, NBC Sports Bay Area.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. These are very strong teams and actually either of them could win. but if that were not enough, both teams lost their best player due to injury. However, it is likely that the favoritism is on the part of the Grizzlies since they have proven to be superior to the Warriors during the season.

